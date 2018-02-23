Lakewood Planning Commission rejects marijuana

The Lakewood Planning Commission voted 4-2 Wednesday evening not to permit marijuana retail in Lakewood sending their rejection notice on to the Lakewood City Council.
That means the Clover Park School Board; the Planning Commission; the Federal Government; five out of six jurisdictions state wide that were given an advisory vote opportunity, and the hundreds of signatures the Lakewood Planning Commission received were all opposed to this industry.
Now the matter will be before your elected representatives, the Lakewood City Council.
Comments
Jimbo says
And the ‘Lakehood’ drug dealers rejoiced
Steve says
The people of Lakewood are for cannabis. The people of Pierce county are for cannabis. The people of Washington are for Cannabis. The people of the United States are for cannabis.
Conservative pencil-pushers can put together as many of these little advisory panels and take as many non-binding votes as they want, but they’re fighting a losing battle that has no impact. Even if Lakewood bans it temporarily, I take comfort knowing that these people won’t have their way much longer 🙂
And until then, I’ll continue to buy weed, dinner, clothes, groceries and otherwise contribute to the economy across the city line where the city council respects their constituents.
David Anderson says
How do you know the people of Lakewood are for cannabis? The people of Pierce County?