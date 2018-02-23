Lakewood Planning Commission rejects marijuana

The Lakewood Planning Commission voted 4-2 Wednesday evening not to permit marijuana retail in Lakewood sending their rejection notice on to the Lakewood City Council.

That means the Clover Park School Board; the Planning Commission; the Federal Government; five out of six jurisdictions state wide that were given an advisory vote opportunity, and the hundreds of signatures the Lakewood Planning Commission received were all opposed to this industry.

Now the matter will be before your elected representatives, the Lakewood City Council.