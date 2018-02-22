Westside Story – Kids Will Be Safe; Not Really

There is a lot of conversation going on right now related to Lakewood City Council’s upcoming decision regarding allowing or disallowing marijuana dispensaries inside the city.

In plain English, the question is, Do we want dope shops or do we not want dope shops in Lakewood?

One of the arguments supporting allowing dope shops in Lakewood is dope shops will not be permitted to locate closer than 1000’ from a school.

That is not much of a safety zone.

How many kids can’t walk, bike, skateboard, hail an Uber on their smartphone to cover the 1000’ to get some weed?

Every one of the kids on the school bus has been taught to read which includes reading the sign visible from the bus windows, Cannabis Oasis. The message for kids is, Cannabis is desirable, and you should try some.

Yes, the promotors use fancy words, Cannabis and Oasis, but the kids know there is dope inside the building. After the kids drive by the sign two times a day for nine months for up to 12 years, somewhere along the way, they will want to light up some weed just to see how good weed can be.

Are any of you old enough to remember the Camel cigarette ads, “I would walk a mile for a Camel?”

If tired adults were willing to walk a mile for a Camel, you could bet our energetic youth will walk 1/5th of a mile for some marijuana.

The Wall Street Journal reports legalizing marijuana increases use among juveniles to 65%. Marijuana becomes more accessible and marijuana becomes the new norm.

What is more important, kids or cash? Our Lakewood City Council will let us know the answer to that question in the very near future.**

**Footnote: After submitting the original version of this article on 02-21-18, I attended the Lakewood United Meeting on 02-22-18 at 7:00a. Lakewood United served as host to a Pro & Con Debate on the question related to allowing marijuana dispensaries in the City of Lakewood.

Towards the end of the meeting, Deputy Mayor Jason Whalen informed the gathered audience in a tone and with ample conviction that left no room for confusion that while he cannot officially speak for Lakewood City Council, it is his sense that the dispensary question is not and never has been about the money. Issues other than money are the focus of the council’s analysis.

Based on that sentiment, it sounds to me that kids are more important than cash.