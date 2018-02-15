Westside Story – Sign Of The Times – Marijuana In Lakewood

As you probably realize, I am dead set against doing anything in the City of Lakewood that encourages poor decision makers or those already addicted to marijuana to smoke a joint in our city.

Having said that, if Lakewood City Council decides to violate Federal law and follow the cash in order to allow marijuana shops in our city then in addition to a proliferation of green crosses bringing visual blight to our landscape, the sign below may become a part of our new reality as well.

Learn to smoke a joint. Sign up for a Pot Class near you.

I hope not, but I am fearful that dope smokers display a propensity to reproduce more children than clear thinking high achievers. A great majority of children brought up in doper homes will only think it natural to smoke dope. Eventually, dope smoking families will control the vote. Once marijuana addled brains rule, we might well see Marijuana Vending Machines in our schools.

If that happens, I may want to escape the cesspool of life by taking a Total Joint Class myself.