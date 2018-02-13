Remember the Alamo . . . Why?

The battle of the Alamo took place from February 23, to March 6, 1836.

As I understand the history of the Alamo, it is a symbol of . . . well, what is it a symbol of? It was originally a mission, but it isn’t a symbol of religion. In 1821 Stephan Austin took over a contract that his father had with Mexico and three hundred U.S. families went to Mexico and signed papers making them Mexican citizens, for which they were given free land. “The foreigners were to be Catholic, industrious, and willing to become Spanish citizens in return for generous land grants.” So, people from the United States went to Mexico and got free land. So, is the Alamo a symbol of desertion? Emigration? Then these people decided Mexico wasn’t big enough for them and other Mexicans? So, do we celebrate them as traitors? Or racists? Within only a few years even more Americans settled on their own in Mexico and then finally decided they wanted their own country . . . and didn’t want to abide by the law of their adopted land. They rebelled and took arms against their country. Some Americans, mostly white Americans, including a few celebrities, joined them at the Alamo where they killed hundreds of other Mexicans and ended up being killed themselves. So, do we celebrate the Alamo as a symbol of justice?

In an era when we are tearing down monuments to rebels and racist leanings, should we not tear down the Alamo? Your thoughts, please.