Chili Thai Restaurant Review in University Place

We were hungry for Thai food. It was Sunday afternoon. We had only been to the Chili Thai once before. Mostly what we remembered was our granddaughter being introduced to Thai food and loving the fried tofu. We walked into a lovely, but totally empty restaurant. We chose a window seat. I thought perhaps we started the dinner rush when four people came into the restaurant soon after we did. They sat directly behind us by the window. The rush ceased. Our friend Dick Dorsett had just returned from Thailand and Laos. He remarked about the different dishes he had tried there, but remarked, “Pad Thai is always Pad Thai wherever you go.” Years ago, when Thai food was still fairly new to the Tacoma area, I would order Pad Thai with pork and tofu only to be refused . . . not traditional enough I guess.

The restaurant is just off Bridgeport Way on 27th. Fairly close to the TCC area, Fircrest, and the University Place business district. Chili Thai Restaurant – 7406 27th St W, University Place, WA 98466 – www.chilithai.com/

We ordered the appetizer plate and Pad Thai with pork and tofu. Nomally we would have had a Chinese beer, but it had been a long day. We decided to skip the beer and simply share the meal. The appetizer plate had tiny spring rolls, deep fried small wonton purses, and fried tofu. There was a sweet and sour dip and a sweet spring roll vinegar with peanuts. Everything was excellent.

The Pad Thai was also excellent. Since Peg doesn’t like a lot of spice, we ordered just one star of heat. I asked for the chili sauce and was brought a plate with four small pots of condiments. On my plate I mixed in a little soy, a few spices, and the chili sauce. On top of that we asked for lime wedges. The lime wedges, although fresh, were almost devoid of juice. This was the only bad news about the restaurant.

We finished our meal and packed up the leftovers into a small “to go” container, which Peg will probably open for lunch today. We enjoyed the service and the food. We will return. With tip the entire bill was still less than my breakfast at the Waffle Stop in the Proctor District a week ago.