Over-Baked Potatoes – Always Ready

I love baked potatoes with butter, Parmesan cheese, chives, and sour cream. Unfortunately, if you start with a potato the size of high school boy’s basketball shoe, the calories could pile on the weight instead of the enjoyment. I like to use a combination of small reds and Yukon Golds. I throw six to eight potatoes into my small oven and over-cook them for about an hour at 425 degrees. The skin should almost crack when you pick them up with tongs. I place them in a bowl, spray them with butter flavored cooking spray, and then sprinkle lightly with sea salt.

Once baked I serve them for dinner. My wife will usually eat the smallest one with butter and sour cream. I’ll have two. I like them even better as leftovers. After cooling, I eat them like crab apples for a snack. Day old potatoes are easy to use at breakfast . . . for one or two people. I cut them up and throw them into a little frying pan, with a a bit of olive oil, onions, and some cut up pieces of ham if I have any. Once they have finished crisping up, I can even mix in a raw egg and cook for another minute or so (salt and pepper to taste of course) until done and then devour.

Recently, my wife was under the weather, so I made her a cup of chicken broth (with a drop or two of lemon juice) and added in several small chunks of a baked Yukon Gold. She loved it. These little potato gems will keep in the refrigerator for several days . . . if I can keep my hands off of them.