Westside Story – WiFi

Have you ever been wandering around your house and you suffer an ordeal that was never a problem back in the 1950s, but it frustrates you now in the 2000s? You lose your wifi signal.

Hey, I step onto my patio with the intention of writing a New York Best Seller and boom, I am out of wifi.

Garage? No signal, which can spell trouble if you are trying to build your 4th of July pyrotechnic display and you lose your secret family bomb-making black powder recipe along with your wifi.

I tried to mooch off my neighbor’s wifi, but she knows me, so she refused to give me the password.

So I surf over to WireCutter on my MacBook Air. WireCutter is an online resource similar to Consumer Reports. WireCutter tells me which wifi extender brand and model is the best and then sends me to Amazon.

WireCutter informs me I will have to be willing to spend the most to get the best.

Bingo, two days later I am tearing the packaging off my new improved lifestyle device. The instructions were simple enough. I was able to master the installation without spending big time money on a professional installer and there was no cussing involved in the installation process.

I am up and running. There is tons of signal on my patio, but I need another electronic device to stop the rain so I can enjoy my patio wifi without all those raindrops clouding my screen.

My garage has a robust wifi signal. My wife’s formerly weak kitchen zone is full of wifi along with good things to eat.

If you are suffering the wifi Blues, then check out the TP-Link AC1750 WiFi Range Extender, Dual Band, RE450 for yourself by using my handy Joe Boyle Link titled Know More Now. It is on sale for $70 at Best Buy.

While a strong wifi signal can be a good thing, you do need to protect yourself from the wifi signal. That is why when I am typing up another award-winning Westside Story, I always wear appropriate gear to protect my brain from the potentially mind-altering wifi signal.

Without protection, I might become a marijuana smoking supporter of the RIP.

In any Westside Story it is the reader’s responsibility to separate truth from exaggeration. Hint, the Wifi Range Extender is the serious deal.

Before closing, let me give you one more pearl of wisdom. If you use Apple Mac products such as iMac desktops and MacBook laptops, then I wish to introduce you to a vendor who accomplished all kinds of things in our computer life.

His name is Brian Anderson. Brian owns First Byte Consulting. He hails out of University Place. He has a computer bag and will travel right to your house or business.

My wife and I made up a list of computer frustrations and problems. Brain came in and knocked them out in short order. Brian is your key to computer happiness. Once Brian cleared my backlog of computer issues, I simply had to add the wifi extender. Now we are living computer bliss.

Learn more by clicking the Joe Boyle Handy Link, Brian Anderson – Mac Doctor. I call Brian the Mac Doctor because he will cure your computer ills.

Brian Anderson

First Byte Consulting

T: 267-531-BYTE (2983)

www.firstbyteit.com