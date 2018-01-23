Westside Story – Hells Angels

A few years ago I rode my Harley Davidson motorcycle to Sturgis, South Dakota to attend the Black Hills Motorcycle Rally.

While wandering around downtown Sturgis, I noticed a single family house just off the main street with a giant red and white banner marking the location as the Official Sturgis Hells Angels Clubhouse.

Because I love motorcycles, I thought it would be a hoot to join the Hells Angels. For fear of being beaten up, I did not knock on the front door. Instead, I applied online.

I could not believe it. The Hells Angels rejected my application telling me I was too wholesome.

Two years later I decided to apply again. Because the online approach was such a huge failure, I decided to put my fears aside and apply in person.

In preparing for my visit to the clubhouse, I had a black leather vest customized with the red and white Hells Angels logo on the back. I reasoned that my vest would show the Hells Angels I was serious about becoming a brother. Strutting around in my Hells Angels vest, I thought I would be a shoe-in.

The Hells Angel Chapter President was just about to give me the secret handshake and welcome me as a new member of the club when the Sergeant at Arms barked out, “Hey, Joe’s vest does not read HELLS ANGELS, it reads HELLS ANGLES.

I did not know Hells Angels could read.

Had it not been for auto-populate you would have seen me riding all over Lakewood proudly flying the colors.

Instead of being shoed in, I was booted out.

When I think about it, I guess it all worked out for the best.

In the words of W.C. Fields, I would not want to belong to any club who would have me as a member.