Breaking Away – Life Free of Cable

We kept talking about it . . . a friend kept suggesting it . . . we kept paying out good money every month for old movies and PBS. Finally, for Christmas our daughter gave my wife a Kindle and paid for a year’s subscription to Amazon Prime. At the same time, our daughter-in-law gave us a Roku stick and an indoor TV antenna. Prime, the stick, and the antenna combined to let me install and try out a world free of cable.

After we had the antenna set up we found that one of the local PBS stations offered the cable channel MHZ, which features mysteries from around the world like Instanbul, Venice, and Olso. It comes in even with a cheap antenna ($11.00 rabbit ears). And with another monthly charge of only $4.95 for Acorn, we had everything we needed PLUS. The Acorn connects with Amazon Prime and let’s us view all the past BBC programs.

We watch programs primarily in the living room and in our bedroom. So, we needed to purchase an additional Roku stick and another antenna, which means our total outlet for this year would be about $240 even if we had to purchase what were gifts to us. That’s less than three months of cable. Of course next year without the purchases our costs would be only $168. For the cost of another Roku ($25.00) we could add all kinds of programming for the guest room . . . and another Roku would give us entertainment in the kitchen. On the downside we can’t record programs, but with the money saved we could purchase a Tablo DVR for around $200 to record off the air programming for later viewing. If we had cut cable two years ago we could have already paid paid our expenses and installed a new DVR. I am so sad we waited, and waited.