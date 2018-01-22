Letter: Marijuana showdown in Lakewood

As leaders in the City of Lakewood, Washington consider the ten pages (pp.090-100), and two options of either allowing or prohibiting retail marijuana, even as we head toward Super Bowl 52, there is a new player that may suit up and enter the game should House Bill 2336 succeed in this current legislative session: the people watching from the stands.

Rep. David Sawyer, D-Parkland, and Rep. Cary Condotta, R-East Wenatchee, have joined forces with fellow signers-on, to initiate legislation that would permit “cities, towns, and counties to prohibit the production, processing, or sale of marijuana” by public vote through the initiative process.

All Lakewood’s deliberations may be for naught.

Lakewood’s Planning Commission met this past January 17 to address their City Council-assigned task of reviewing marijuana options (p.045). That evening, during the Public Hearing, former Lakewood Deputy Mayor John Arbeeny’s 17-point indictment of the marijuana industry was read into the record.

Lakewood United has scheduled a debate February 22 between those for and against marijuana.

The Clover Park School Board has concerns as expressed in its Lakewood’s Promise report (p.024).

It’s a gridiron classic.

And perhaps, if Sawyer and Condotta are successful with HB2336, the outcome may be decided not by the usual playmakers, but by the ticket-buyers: the taxpayers, the voters, the people who want to maintain the homefield advantage, i.e. maintain the home/community the way they want it to be.

This is the same Sawyer and Condotta who created House Bill 1099 that would have forced Lakewood (the bill failed to make it out of committee) to “take an official stance on retail pot or forgo 70 percent of state distributed liquor revenues.”

This is also the same Sawyer and Condotta who have crafted HB 2124 which “would stop the state from helping the feds with activities that might interfere with the state’s legal marijuana industry.”

After all, said Condotta, “we’re trying to keep this industry intact.”

Dependent – as in addicted – is the way Clay Hill of the Association of Washington Business basically put in when speaking Jan. 16 at a committee hearing in Olympia in support of HB 2124, “the state pot industry protection measure.”

Said Hill, as reported by Debbie Cockrell, Tacoma News Tribune, “We’re sort of reliant on this revenue now.”

But, in the interest of fair play, and being representative and all, Sawyer and Condotta have proposed legislation (HB2336) that would give any individual, in any city, town or county – regardless of whether those jurisdictions possess the powers of Initiative or Referendum – an opportunity to enter the fray and toss the ball, and maybe toss marijuana as well.

It took the people of Lakewood two years (2003-2005) doggedly pursuing a ground-and-pound, smash-mouth, running-with-the-rock game plan by which to convince a belligerent-then-beleaguered City Council to relent and then rely on the outcome of an advisory vote to permit or reject the right of the people – a right enjoyed by the top tier of Washington cities – to directly propose legislation or overturn decisions of the city council – Initiative and Referendum, respectively.

In November of 2005, in one of the largest landslides in Lakewood’s voting history – before or since, including even votes cast for unchallenged city council incumbents – the people of Lakewood voted 8,193 to 3,092, a whopping 70 percent in favor – to take their rightful place as master, not servant, and join the ranks of those for whom “the first power (is) reserved by the people: the initiative,” the second being referendum (Amendment 72, 1981, Substitute Senate Joint Resolution No.133, p.1796, Approved November 3, 1981).

Now, however, should the people throughout the State of Washington score a Minnesota Vikings-like end-of-game Hail Mary game-winning touchdown by way of a passed HB2336, then everyone, in every city, town or county, will have an opportunity to eject the marijuana industry from the field of play.