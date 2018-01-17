Westside Story – WOT WOT WOT

Have you noticed the acronym, WOT, is often attached to my articles in the public comment section? Several thoughtful and intelligent readers asked, “What is the true meaning of WOT?”

My in-depth research indicates there are three possible responses for the meaning of WOT.

Definition #1: WOT = World of Tanks. (A strictly old war buffs definition.)

Definition #2: WOT = Waste of Time. (A highly popular definition frequently used by my most vocal critic for practically every article I publish.)

Definition #3: WOT = Worthy of Time. (A more open-minded willingness to learn definition.)

If you spot one of my articles in a future issue of The Suburban Times and you see WOT, remember you have three WOT choices; WOT, WOT, & WOT. Once you pick a WOT, then you may choose to read or ignore what I have written. That is what I have written, not WOT I have written.

I trust there will not be a WOT more questions on the true meaning of WOT.