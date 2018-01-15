Letter: Follow this train of thought

Lakewood Mayor Don Anderson and the City Council want Amtrak high-speed trains permanently suspended from running through the heart of the city. To that end they have written a letter.

Speaking of trains, follow this train of thought.

Lakewood, the City, does not want and has long protested – rightly so – the entry of unwanted guests, aka high-speed rail.

Lakewood, the people, does not want and have long protested – rightly so – the entry of unwanted guests, aka government-contracted inspectors into heretofore private rental property.

Just yesterday, January 12, former Washington State Attorney General Rob McKenna was interviewed by Dave Ross, KIRO 97.3 host, who asked Rob about a case in Virginia where police, thinking a suspect possessed a stolen motorcycle, entered a property without a warrant and looked under a cover to find the stolen bike.

“It was parked under an enclosure that the defendant argues was part of the home, and so should definitely be covered by the 4th Amendment’s protections against unlawful search and seizure.”

The State of Virginia is arguing, not surprisingly, said McKenna, that “it shouldn’t make much difference whether the motorcycle is parked in the driveway or down on the street. It’s mobile in either case, and the exigency circumstance, where we’re worried it’s going to disappear, applies in both cases.”

Questionable reasoning, given tarped-in-the-driveway it’s still on private – or was – property.

So, McKenna, what shall we say of Lakewood’s government-contracted inspector’s warrantless entry into the rental itself?

Ironically, “Smarter Government Washington” – McKenna’s website – ostensibly “seeks positive solutions for a leaner, more efficient, and less expensive state government.

“We all have a stake in this,” writes McKenna, “so SGW takes a collaborative approach, soliciting ideas and involvement from experts, state employees, and” (drum roll) “regular citizens to make government more effective.”

“More effective,” not more intrusive.

“We also follow what is happening in state governments around the nation,” continues McKenna, “to see what is working well, and what isn’t, and what lessons we can learn to make Washington’s state government work better for all of us.”

OK, then, how is the Rental Inspection Program working in Kansas? Wisconsin?

It isn’t. Their state legislatures (Kansas) and governors (Wisconsin) threw ‘em out.

Reason? Violation of the 4th Amendment.