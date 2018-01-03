Westside Story – Old & New Amtrak Routes

I usually am not at a loss for words. Today is an exception. Because I have no words to add to our first Amtrak 501 train derailment, I am only going to fill the visual gap.
Many of us with curious minds wanted to know how the new Amtrak train route compared to the old Amtrak train route. We asked, “What does that look like?”
My industrious unpaid Norwegian research assistant provided me with the illustrative map that simultaneously answers the question and fills the visual gap.
Comments
David Anderson says
There was another route.
For a mere $24 million of track improvements, Amtrak could have measurably improved its public persona – especially now – while suffering comparatively little in performance given it would have been helping the City of Tacoma while providing passengers a swap in views of Puget Sound for scenic vistas of Mt. Rainer.
Known as the Mountain Division, there is a 132-mile track that runs from Tacoma to Frederickson to Chehalis with a spur to Morton, near the national park. The track, which was then a drain on Tacoma’s budget, might have served as a “two-rail solution” with one benefit being the realization of Tacoma’s vision for “The Train to the Mountain” and the other a “pain reliever” for Lakewood’s headache and angst over Amtrak’s “only option” the so-called Pt. Defiance By-Pass. Upon reaching Chehalis, Amtrak could just keep on going.
It can thus never be said that I didn’t have a suggestion for where Amtrak could put their train.
Source: Tacoma News Tribune, July 10, 2011 “Rail Takes City Funds”