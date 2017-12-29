Westside Story – Arctic or Bust

Everyone has to live someplace. Most of us think our home is the best place. For a majority of The Suburban Times readers, that means Lakewood, Dupont, University Place, or Steilacoom is the place to be, but how can one be sure they are living in the best location on earth? There is a proven way to tell. Leave home and spend some time someplace else. You then are free to compare home with someplace else.

To do my part and to fulfill my obligation to society, I am planning to ride a motorcycle, a BMW F700GS-Low to be specific, up to Deadhorse, Alaska.

If I make it that far without being knocked off my motorcycle by a grizzly, I might as well ride all the way to the Arctic Ocean near Prudhoe Bay, Alaska. I will bring my swimming trunks. After all how many people have bragging rights for having swum in the Arctic?

I will not know if Prudhoe Bay is better than Lakewood until I get there. To compare, I will look at such things as traffic conditions, crime statistics, and for sure I will check to see if they have a Rental Housing Safety Inspection Program.

Find Anchorage, Alaska towards the bottom of the map and then follow the road to the Arctic. Now that route appears to me to be ripe for a bundle of Westside Story articles.

I plan to take some Alaska wildlife photos including the Alaska State bird, the mosquito.

I have time to think about this adventure, because right now it is 10 degrees above zero in Fairbanks, Alaska. Fairbanks is experiencing a heat wave as the temperature is predicted to be rising to 14 degrees above zero.

About six months from now if you see me riding my Harley, look for Alaska or Bust sign. If you spot my sign you will know I am on my way to explore the last frontier.

I would imagine after riding through the mud, being chased by grizzly bears and carried off by Alaska’s Texas-size mosquitos, Lakewood will look pretty good to me, but I will not know until I check it out.

If I chicken out, maybe I will ride into South Prairie in Eastern Pierce County.

Arctic or bust will be my 21st annual BAMR. Because this is a family friendly newspaper, lets just say the acronym, BAMR, means Big Annual Motorcycle Ride.