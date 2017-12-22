Letter: Amtrak should go back where it came from

It was a macabre scene as in the dead-of-night the hulking, oversized caskets gloomily passed by, destined – in this disturbing and horrifying funeral procession – for the railroad graveyard.
In them three people had died. Scores more were injured “and now we have families that will never, ever outlive this.”
According to Gov. Inslee’s announcement (TNT, Dec.20, 2017, updated 6:34 P.M.) “Amtrak is committed to make Positive Train Control (PTC) operational on trains in Washington as soon as possible, and before the federal deadline on Dec. 31, 2018.”
Just the day before, December 19, The Seattle Times editorial board revealed that “safety regulators have called for PTC systems for decades, but Congress and the U.S. railroad industry have been slow to implement this lifesaving technology.”
Mandated in 2008 by Congress, PTC was required by the end of 2015.
Why wasn’t it then?
Why should the public be sacrificed to a rail system for which the need has not been substantiated; to die because deadlines are not kept; to believe promises – again – that are postponed?
If, in fact, one year from now, PTC controls will in fact be in place, then one year from now Amtrak can then, and should only then, be allowed to fast-track through life-congested neighborhoods.
Until then, they can go back where they came from.
Comments
David Anderson says
Update: According to “The Seattle Times”, December 21, 3:40 P.M., Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) officials “say they won’t restart passenger service along the rail line where an Amtrak train derailed until ‘positive train control’ safety systems are in place.
Barbara LaBoe, a spokeswoman for WSDOT, said “the state didn’t know when the train control systems would be ready for the new line.”
LaBoe further stated “officials were wanting to have renewed conversations with communities along the new route.”
Further update (Seattle Times, Dec.21, 12:34 P.M.): “Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., is seeking a congressional inquiry into Amtrak’s safety practices after Monday’s passenger-train crash near DuPont, Pierce County.
“In addition, Cantwell and 14 other Democratic senators sent a letter to Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao, calling on her to hold railroads accountable for failing to implement sufficient safety measures.”
So, Amtrak has indeed gone back to where it came from and the last passenger train along the scenic Puget Sound waterfront wasn’t the last train after all.
Marty says
Fingers are being pointed in every direction as to who should be held accountable for this tragic accident: Amtrak, Sound Transit, the Department of Transportation, plus others. I don’t disagree with this accountability dialog whatsoever–there’s plenty of blame to go around. But, in the final analysis, the only person who is solely and unequivocally accountable is the engineer. And he should be charged with vehicular homocide. He failed to perform his important duties and as a consequence, three persons of a trusting public lost their lives and many others may encounter lifelong physical and emotional injuries.
Look, when I’m driving and I see a sign that reads “slow down ahead”, I slow down. For that matter, if I can see that the curve ahead requires slowing down, I slow down. Not only did this engineer not slow down, he trained for two weeks on this new run and the sign read “slow to 30 MPH”. As it were, if I’m correct, the only new run that required training is the one from Tacoma to Olympia, and he can’t learn that?
Sorry for the rank, but I’m just disgusted with this whole mess. I’ll never set foot on a train, especially one in Washington state.