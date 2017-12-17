The Suburban Times

Amtrak train schedule through Lakewood

Beginning December 18, Sound Transit says 14 Amtrak trains, at 79 mph, will pass through Lakewood at the following times:

A.M. – 7, 8:25, 9:40, 10:35 and 11:05.

P.M. – 12:20, 2:10, 3:15, 5:30, 6:15, 7:10, 7:50, 8:45 and 9:35.

Information by way of Rachel Adler, Emergency Preparedness Coordinator, West Pierce Fire and Rescue

Photo of the track through Tillicum before reconstruction, by Christina Klas

  1. Perhaps the “end of the line” on a catastrophic Day 1 for this ill conceived threat to everyone along its path. A real tragedy.

  2. Amtrak / Sound Transit told us they expected one death every ten years. We should be good to go for the next sixty years now.

