Amtrak train schedule through Lakewood

Beginning December 18, Sound Transit says 14 Amtrak trains, at 79 mph, will pass through Lakewood at the following times:

A.M. – 7, 8:25, 9:40, 10:35 and 11:05.

P.M. – 12:20, 2:10, 3:15, 5:30, 6:15, 7:10, 7:50, 8:45 and 9:35.

Information by way of Rachel Adler, Emergency Preparedness Coordinator, West Pierce Fire and Rescue