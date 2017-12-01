Westside Story – Minnie Pearl’s Grand Niece

Do any of you remember watching Minnie Pearl on TV? (Note: Link will take you to Minnie Pearl video.) Minnie Pear was a comedic performer on The Grand Ole Opry for 50 years.

Minnie Pearl was known throughout the land for wearing a flowery hat with her frilly dress. The price tag always hung from the side of her hat. What was the price, you ask? $1.98.

Okay, I am finished with the historical part of my article. Let’s fast forward to the present day part of my article.

What I have to report next is exciting.

Last weekend, Minnie Pearl’s grand-niece stopped in at Topside Coffee Cabin, located in the heart of downtown Steilacoom at 215 Wilkes St, Steilacoom, WA 98388. T: 253-244-7190.

When in Steilacoom TCC is the place to be if you want to think and drink. She partook of a handcrafted tasty espresso beverage and a delightful homemade pastry. After which she signed autographs and posed for selfies.

Do you not believe me?

I have photographic proof.