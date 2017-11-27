Westside Story – In Case You Missed It

The other day, which would have been November 25, 2017, I published a story many of our readers may not have read because of a growing weariness over reading about Lakewood City Council’s Rental Housing Safety Program known as R.I.P. The story was titled, Westside Story – Lakewood Raises Re-Inspection Fees.

Buried towards the end of the original story was my conclusion which was thought to be on point while at the same time enjoyably humorous.

In case you missed the humorous part of my article, here is your second chance without the R.I.P. report.

Lakewood City Council reminds me of a bit of humor sent to me by one of our The Suburban Times readers. It goes like this, and I think it says it all.

The scene opens with a City of Lakewood kid sitting on Santa’s lap.

SANTA: “What do you want for Christmas?”

KID: “A unicorn.”

SANTA: “Be realistic.”

KID: “I want a government that doesn’t violate my rights and plunder my wealth.”

SANTA: “What color do you want the unicorn?”