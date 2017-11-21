Westside Story – A 9-Year-Old Gives Thanks

Sunday morning I ran into my espresso drinking pal, Jessie Garza, at Topside Coffee Cabin, AKA TCC.

We got to talking about his grandson, Easton Garza, who is only 9 years old. Just look at what Easton has created using his good heart, wise lifetime observations, intelligence and artistic creativity.

It pleases me to be able to bring attention to folks who are clear thinkers, do good work, and make the world a better place, especially if they are only 9 years old.

Enough words from me. While you enjoy Easton’s thankful message, think about your own blessings.

Happy Thanksgiving.