Westside Story – Coyote Alert

Have you noticed that our local City of Lakewood rabbit population has plummeted to an all-time low?

Have you wondered why pet owners have illegally posted all those “Have you seen my cat or small dog” flyers on the power poles in Lakewood?

Maybe, just maybe, the cause of this phenomenon is related to our coyote population explosion.

The local coyotes appear to be twisting the heads off of rabbits with significant frequency based on their healthy well-fed appearance.

Last year the coyotes appeared emaciated. Not this year.

Keep an eye on your cat, dog, and any little grandchildren you might treasure.

Mother nature works in strange ways.

For more information regarding coyotes, click on my link which will take you to wikipedia – coyote. One good thing in the article is the statement that coyotes rarely attack humans. The key pivotal word for me is rarely.