Westside Story – The Good, The Bad & The Ugly

Two things amaze me.

I am amazed at all the natural beauty we can find in the City of Lakewood if we take time to notice what is around us. Many good Lakewood residents work hard in their yards and in our community to provide beauty for everyone to enjoy. Good citizens make our world a better place.

I am also amazed at the ugliness some Lakewood neighbors can bring into our lives with no thought of the negative impact their inconsiderate behavior has on others.

Brush and tree fires have been raging across the country. People are dying. Brush fires have burned homes to the ground.

At one time in the recent past, we had a Lakewood a serial arsonist setting fire to shrubs and plants like these. We can only hope the arsonist does not discover these dead bushes.

It will be sad if an innocent Lakewood citizen is harmed or killed because of a property owner’s refusal to solve an obvious problem that is both a visual blight and a risk to others.

Reminds me of Clint Eastwood’s The Good, The Bad, & The Ugly.

I wonder if our fire department can solve this problem before a predictable brush fire victimizes innocent neighbors.

I wonder if standing dead vegetation might be considered a solid waste violation under a City of Lakewood property maintenance ordinance.

Is there a solution or is this simply the pain of living in a free society?

When driving around Lakewood, see if you observe what I am describing; The Good, Bad & the Ugly.

If you have a solution, please share your idea with me and our The Suburban Times readers.