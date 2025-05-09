Intersection Closure at South 12th Street and Union Avenue on May 10 – The Suburban Times

The Public Works Department’s Street Operations Division plans to perform asphalt repairs at the intersection of South 12th Street and Union Avenue on May 10, 2025. It will require the intersection to be closed in all directions from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., with detours in place. This work is weather-dependent, and timing may be subject to change.

Community members with questions can call Project Manager Thomas Adams at (253) 591-5495.

