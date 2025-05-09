 Intersection Closure at South 12th Street and Union Avenue on May 10 – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Intersection Closure at South 12th Street and Union Avenue on May 10

· · Leave a Comment ·

The Public Works Department’s Street Operations Division plans to perform asphalt repairs at the intersection of South 12th Street and Union Avenue on May 10, 2025. It will require the intersection to be closed in all directions from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., with detours in place. This work is weather-dependent, and timing may be subject to change.

Community members with questions can call Project Manager Thomas Adams at (253) 591-5495.

The post Intersection Closure at South 12th Street and Union Avenue on May 10 appeared first on City of Tacoma.

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Edward Jones - Bart Dalton

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.