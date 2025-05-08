UP for Arts FREE Spring Concert – The Suburban Times

Submitted by UP for Arts.

UP for Arts is proud to resume its longstanding tradition of providing outstanding cultural events for our community with its first FREE Spring Concert on Saturday, May 17, from 7pm to 8pm in the University Place Civic/Library Atrium.

Acclaimed international Pianists Xiaohui Yang and Ronaldo Rolim will perform several selections by Schubert (Fantasy in F minor), Tchaikovsky (The Seasons), Villa-Lobos (Ciclo Brasileiro) and Ravel (Ma mere l’oye (Mother Goose).

The piano recital will occur in the Civic Building atrium located at 3609 Market Place West. Free parking is available in the underground lot beneath the library.

Special thanks to the City of University Place and the University Place Library for their support.

Chinese pianist Xiaohui Yang is a winner of the 2017 Naumburg International Piano Competition and has been hailed by the press as a “tastefully polished musician” and “a magician of sound and virtuosity.” Currently a faculty member at the University of Puget Sound, she has been featured in performances throughout four continents in venues including Carnegie Hall, Ozawa Hall, New Jersey Performing Arts Center Tel Aviv Museum of Art and the Seoul Arts Center.

Brazilian pianist Ronaldo Rolim inspires audiences with thoughtful programs that beautifully balance his “consummate elegance” with an energetic dynamism and fire. A prizewinner at numerous prestigious international competitions, Mr. Rolim has performed with ensembles throughout the world such as the Tonhalle Orchester Zurich, Concerto Budapest, Musikkollegium Winterthur and the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra as well as many of Brazil’s foremost ensembles. Broadcasts of his live performances have been featured in radio stations in Brazil, the US and Europe. He has also been featured in several television programs in Brazil along with completing albums and advocating for chamber music throughout the US.

He is currently Professor of Piano and Director of Keyboard Studies at the University of Puget Sound.