Tacoma/Pierce County Habitat for Humanity Announces New CEO – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Maureen Fife and Board of Directors, Tacoma/Pierce County Habitat for Humanity.

Sherrana Kildun has been selected as CEO of Tacoma/Pierce County Habitat for Humanity.

For the past 20 years, Sherrana has dedicated her career to nonprofit leadership, working in close partnership with boards and community leaders to drive meaningful change throughout Pierce County. She brings a proven track record of building sustainable partnerships, leading high-performing teams, and advancing philanthropic initiatives.

Over the past six years, Sherrana has served as Chief Philanthropy Officer at Tacoma Habitat, where she has made a profound impact by guiding the Philanthropy Team and partnering with me and the Board through both key milestones and challenging decisions.

With the full endorsement of senior leadership and the Board of Directors, Sherrana emerged as the natural choice to lead the organization forward. Her deep understanding of Habitat’s mission and programs, paired with her unwavering commitment to addressing affordable housing in our region, uniquely positions her for this important role.

As Tacoma Habitat enters a new era of growth and opportunity, we believe Sherrana is exceptionally well-equipped to guide the organization through the transitions and challenges ahead.

In the coming months, Tacoma/Pierce County Habitat for Humanity will undergo a smooth and intentional leadership transition, as I formally pass the torch to Sherrana Kildun.