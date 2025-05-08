Notice of Lakewood City Council Public Hearing – The Suburban Times

The City of Lakewood, WA City Council will be holding a public hearing for the 2025 Comprehensive Plan and Zoning Map Amendment docket list on May 19 at 6:00 pm. All persons may submit written comments about the amendments no later than noon on May 19, or testify in-person or virtually during the public hearing.

HEARING DATE: May 19, 2025

TIME: 6:00 PM

PLACE: Lakewood City Hall or via ZOOM. Instructions on how to attend the hearing, testify and/or submit written comments will be published no later than May16, 2025 at https://cityoflakewood.us/city-council/city-council-agendas/

The docket list includes the following amendments:

2025-01 “Co-Living Housing” Amendments for consistency with ESHB 1998;

2025-03 Updates to Lakewood development regulations regarding “middle housing” for consistency with E2SHB 1110;

2025-04 Regulatory amendments for consistency with SB 5792 “Concerning the definition of multiunit residential buildings”;

2025-05 Regulatory amendments regarding residential parking for consistency with SSB 6015;

2025-06 Technical updates to the Municipal Code to reincorporate previous Civic Use regulations; update LMC 18A.10.180 (Definitions) to include “religious assembly”; amendments to LMC 18A.40.080 (A) to allow religious organizations in various land use zones; and amendments to LMC 18A.40.080 (A) to allow day care centers in real property owned or controlled by religious organizations in the MR1 and MR2 zones;

2025-07 2025-2029 Commute Trip Reduction (CTR) Plan and updates to LMC Chapter 12.13;

2025-08 Redesignate / rezone parcel 0319061001 from Air Corridor (AC) / Air Corridor 1 (AC1) to “split zoning” of AC / AC1 and Industrial (I) / Industrial 1 (I1);

2025-10 Redesignate / rezone parcel 5140001191 from Downtown / Central Business District (CBD) to Open Space and Recreation (OSR) / Open Space and Recreation 2 (OSR 2);

2025-11 Reduce the minimum square footage for attached and detached accessory dwelling units (ADUs) in LMC 18A.40.110 (B)(1)(e);

2025-12 Recognize RCW 35A.21.440 and RCW 36.70A.130 and adopt regulations allowing new housing in “existing buildings”, as defined herein, in all land use zones that allow multifamily (4+ units in one building) housing;

2025-13 Rezone parcel 7025000161 (Primley Park) from Open Space & Recreation 2 (OSR2) to Open Space & Recreation 1 (OSR1); and

2025-14 Redesignate/rezone parcel 2200000021 (Harry Todd Park) to exclusively

Open Space & Recreation (OSR) / Open Space & Recreation 1 (OSR1).

For further information, go to https://cityoflakewood.us/planning/ or contact Tiffany Speir, Lakewood Planning Division Manager, at tspeir@cityoflakewood.us.