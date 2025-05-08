 New Roundabout Planned for Grandview Drive and 36th Street West – The Suburban Times

New Roundabout Planned for Grandview Drive and 36th Street West

This summer, the City will construct a new roundabout at the intersection of 36th Street West and Grandview Drive West to address safety concerns at Grandview’s intersections with 35th, 36th and 37th Streets.

An engineering analysis found that a roundabout at 36th and Grandview would have eliminated 83 percent of the accidents that have occurred along this stretch by reducing vehicle speeds at the most dangerous point in the curve in the roadway to allow for easier and safer turns in and out of these streets. The new roundabout can be constructed without additional property acquisition or condemnation of homes, will improve safety for pedestrians crossing Grandview Drive and allow for safe U-turns.

The project is primarily funded through a $764,000 grant from the State Transportation Improvement Board. Work is scheduled to begin in June and should take approximately six months. For more information, contact Kyle Mauren, senior project engineer.

