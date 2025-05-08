Major New Additions on the Way at South Hill Mall – The Suburban Times

Submitted by South Hill Mall.

Five new businesses are on their way to South Hill Mall in Puyallup, Washington. All of them offer much-desired products and, in some cases, nourishment and refreshment, for either for the mind or body.

For those who love the “department store experience” but are discriminating shoppers always looking for great value, Discount Collection is about to fill a huge void. Discount Collection will feature a broad array of apparel, housewares, electronics and many other categories. The 114,400 square foot store will occupy a two-story space on the west side of the mall, near Round 1 entertainment. It will welcome its first customers on June 1. This is the third location for Discount Collection, which also has stores in Olympia and Auburn.

Barnes & Noble Booksellers will introduce an all-new location by early fall.

The store will occupy more than 19,000 square feet near JCPenney and DSW, featuring a magnificent selection of traditional fiction and non-fiction works, as well as subscription services for online books. Customers will also find a comfortable café where they can relax with a beverage and a snack to complement their reading. Barnes & Noble’s beginnings can be traced to 1873, when Charles M. Barnes started a book business from his home in Wheaton, Illinois. At present, Barnes & Noble serves over 600 communities in all 50 states and remains the #1 book retailer in the United States.

This month, Xfinity by Comcast will begin serving customers near Target. The 1,300 square foot store will offer the latest in mobile devices, along with the ability to contract for internet and TV services.

One of the most exciting additions will bring the taste of Asian cuisine to foodies and home cooks. Hong Kong Market (HKM) will open by the summer of 2026. This new supermarket will feature over more than 31,000 square feet of international food products, fresh produce, meat, fish and poultry. The Food Hall inside will satisfy those who crave handcrafted Bahn Mi sandwiches, traditional Chinese barbeque, spring rolls, Boba drinks and more. It will be located along 94th Avenue East, near Red Robin. This will be the fourth location for the Seattle-based international grocer.

Finally, a new, long-awaited hotel is scheduled for completion this summer. Homewood Suites by Hilton will offer 108 luxurious units in a five-story structure on the northern side of the mall complex, across from Regal Cinemas. Each suite in this extended stay hotel will feature separate living and sleeping areas and a fully equipped kitchen. Additional value-driven amenities include complimentary Wi-Fi and free hot breakfast.

South Hill Mall, located at Highway 512 and South Meridian Street in Puyallup, Washington, has been serving the people of the South Sound area since 1988. South Hill Mall is owned and managed in association with the Cafaro family of companies, based in Niles, Ohio. Cafaro, one of the nation’s largest privately held shopping center developers, has developed more than 30 million square feet of retail space in 14 states. Learn more at www.cafarocompany.com.