Letter: Set Free – The Suburban Times

By David and Charlotte Anderson

We bought a trap for $10 and within minutes, these little opossums, one by one – until there were eventually four – entered their prison.

From there they were placed in a bin where we supplied food and water.

Their mother, we believe, lay dead on the roadside. She had apparently given birth in the largely forgotten and infrequently visited basement.

They seemed happy to be reacquainted, running about, sniffing one another, exploring their expanded confines, and otherwise watching us closely with their dark beady eyes awaiting their fate.

We set them free.

Free.

Seeds – appearing like grey strands of fluffy-grey hair above intertwined stalks of dandelions – one day by the wind they will be set free.

What a precious word.

Free.