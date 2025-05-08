Helping and Sharing with Others – The Suburban Times

Art by Dr Johnny Wow

Understanding the benefits of sharing and working with and for others . . .

After looking back at his memories and having plenty of time to consider his past and his future Geraldo discovered the 10 benefits of helping others and to share with others. The list is several years old and it didn’t help him soon enough, but it was a step in the right direction. Geraldo thinks we should share and work together to make a better world. Please, read and share on your own. If we make the world just a little bit better we have done something worthwhile haven’t we? I wish my life had been helpful and not harmful.

10 benefits of helping others