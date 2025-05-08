District 5 Council Member Joe Bushnell to Host Civic Summit This Saturday Focusing on Collaborative Solutions – The Suburban Times

Tacoma City Council Member Joe Bushnell, representing District 5, will host an in-person Civic Summit on Saturday, May 10, 2025, from noon to 2 p.m. at Baker Middle School (8001 South J St.).

The summit invites District 5 community members to engage in a collaborative discussion centered on the questions: “What can we do together? How can we find collaborative solutions to our shared challenges?” The event aims to bring residents together with local organizations to create a community plan of action, empowering Tacoma residents to contribute to making the city a better place to live, work, and play.

“I’ve been hearing more and more from constituents about the uncertainty we’ve all been feeling lately and the need to connect with one another and find positive ways to make a difference,” said Council Member Bushnell. “With that in mind, I’ve shifted my usual town hall-style format to a format where I’ll be bringing you and some of our great local organizations under one roof to learn, collaborate and see what we can do locally to make a big impact. There is power in each one of us to make a difference. I’m hoping you’ll come away from this experience energized and equipped with the knowledge on who to connect with to find your place in making a difference right here in Tacoma.”

This event is family-friendly, with a children’s table and refreshments provided.

Community members are encouraged to register in advance at tinyurl.com/2025Civic and let the City of Tacoma know if they need specific accommodations. The City strives to host inclusive, accessible events that enable all individuals, including individuals with disabilities, to engage fully.

Community members with questions about this event can contact Senior Policy Analyst Lynda Foster at lynda.foster@cityoftacoma.org.

