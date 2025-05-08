County prepares for Transit Oriented Development – The Suburban Times

By Kirk Kirkland

Streetscapes can make all the difference in a community. Just look at what University Place has done, creating a tree-lined boulevard and walkable community on Bridgeport Way.

A three year effort by Futurewise activists finally passed legislation in Olympia, implementing “Transit Oriented Developmen.” in cities and unincorporated areas. At the same time Pierce County Council and the planning department changed the zoning in Parkland and Spanaway into a classification called “Centers and Corridors.”

This specific Corridor is along Pacific Avenue between SR 512 and the Roy Y. The corridor’s new map shows multi-story apartments built in the second story above shopping, coffee shops, and restaurants. The legislation provides tax breaks for more dense development in residential and mixed use developments near bus and train stations.

Parkland already has an example of this where Garfield Street was redeveloped next to a public transit station. Sidewalks were improved and bike lanes connected the area with parks, libraries and Pacific Lutheran University.

Unfortunately Pierce County Council has changed the zoning but has not yet added “Complete the Streets” policy to county code to implement a standard of connecting isolated centers and unincorporated areas with bus stops and parks. A good examples of completed streets are in Sumner and Auburn, which are built near the Sounder Station for the commuter train to Seattle.

