Work Begins on Creekside Park Master Plan – The Suburban Times

The City of University Place has hired the landscape architecture firm SCJ Alliance to create a master plan for Creekside Park. The goal of the plan is to improve access to the 15-acre site while also balancing the park’s ecology with recreation through integrated exploration, play and connections to nature.

This will be a community-driven process that will include public outreach so that the end result reflects a shared vision for the park based on the community’s input and feedback.

Watch future issues of Headlines for the dates and times of community meetings as well as opportunities to engage virtually through FlashVote surveys and other communications with Parks staff and SCJ consultants.

For additional information, please contact Tony West, Parks operation manager, at 253.460.6493.