Water Week Celebration – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Lakewood Water District.

Thank you to the City of Lakewood for Proclaiming May 4, 2025-May 10, 2025, Drinking Water Week!

Throughout history, access to water has been key to successful and healthy communities. As the city works toward providing more housing and supporting a growing, thriving community, access to water has never been more important. Last year, Lakewood residents used an average of 7.5 million gallons per day of clean water for drinking, sanitation, recreation, irrigation, fire protection, and business needs. Water Week is meant to bring attention to the skilled workers who help make this happen to communities all across the country and to the value of water worldwide. The World Health Organization estimates that 2 billion people around the world do not have access to clean drinking water. Fortunately, the residents of Lakewood do have access to reliable drinking water due to efforts from the dedicated staff at Lakewood Water District and with the support of our partners like the City of Lakewood.

The Lakewood Water District hosts an annual raffle to raise money for the Doreen Funderburk Customer Assistance Program (DFCAP) to celebrate Water Week. The raffle tickets are $1.00 each, and you can purchase the tickets in person, online, or by calling the office. You can find more information on the district’s website: www.lakewoodwater.org. Water Week Raffle Open Now! | Lakewood Water District WA. The raffle is open from May 5, 2025, through May 9, 2025. Winners will be selected on May 12, 2025.