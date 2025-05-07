 The Friends of the Lakewood Library say Thank You – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

The Friends of the Lakewood Library say Thank You

· Leave a Comment ·

Submitted by Robert Estrada.

On Friday, May 2 and Saturday, May 3, the Friends of the Lakewood Library held their semi-annual book sale. It was held at St Mary’s Episcopal Church, Lakewood, WA.

It was a success and the Friend’s Board of Directors thank its members and the community for their support.

Hundreds of books found new homes in the homes and hearts of the community. With the funds raised, the Friends will continue their support of both the Tillicum and Interim Lakewood Libraries.

Thank you all again and do not forget that you can continue to assist the libraries by supporting the Friend’s ongoing book sales at both the Tillicum and the Interim Lakewood Libraries.

So, what’s your next read?

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Tacoma Community College. It's doable.

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.