The Friends of the Lakewood Library say Thank You – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Robert Estrada.

On Friday, May 2 and Saturday, May 3, the Friends of the Lakewood Library held their semi-annual book sale. It was held at St Mary’s Episcopal Church, Lakewood, WA.

It was a success and the Friend’s Board of Directors thank its members and the community for their support.

Hundreds of books found new homes in the homes and hearts of the community. With the funds raised, the Friends will continue their support of both the Tillicum and Interim Lakewood Libraries.

Thank you all again and do not forget that you can continue to assist the libraries by supporting the Friend’s ongoing book sales at both the Tillicum and the Interim Lakewood Libraries.

So, what’s your next read?