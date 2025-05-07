Sub Times Sports Report, May 7 – The Suburban Times

Submitted by the Lakewood Baseball Club

8U week 4

Blue Hawks 22, Sharks 21 The Blue Hawks pulled out their first win in the bottom of the 5th inning. Exciting game, “a team effort”.

Hornets 10, Bills 4

Diamondbacks 21, Idlewild Falcons 11 Keawe drove in 6 runs on four hits including a double and home run to lead the Diamondbacks in a battle of previously unbeaten teams. Asa and Robby collected three hits each for the Falcons, including a three-run homer for Robby. JoJo had two hits and two RBIs for the Falcons. Jack and Austin had 4 hits each for the Diamondbacks including a home run each, and JeNoah also hit a home run to go along with 3 hits.

The Hornets defeated the Sharks to remain tied for second place, thanks in part to Andrew’s home run (see picture).

Diamondbacks 18, UP Heaters 17 Lincoln knocked in the winning run in the bottom of the last inning in this very tight game. Lincoln had 6 RBIs total to go with 4 hits. Keawe, Austin and Jack also amassed 4 hits apiece for the winners, while Elijah, Leah and Evererr all had 4 hits for the Heaters. Evererr had a home run.

10U Week 3

Bulldozers 11, Turnups 6

Rainiers 12, Rippers 2

Rainers 17, Bulldozers 6

12 U Week 3

Rivals 14, Tigers 7 The Rivals scored 11 in the first 2 innings and held on for the win. King had 5 stolen bases for the Tigers after 2 walks and scored two runs. There were 28 total walks in the game, with the Rivals’ James, Zigmar, Gustav and James scoring two runs each.

Tacoma Baseball Club 16, Titans 5

Tacoma Baseball Club 18, Tigers 0

Titans 6, Rivals 5 Both teams were errorless in a close game decided by scoring in the 4th inning. Toren was 1 for 2 with 3 stolen bases.

Lakes High School Lancers Baseball

On 4/29, the Lancers bested Lincoln 12 to 3. Aaron Miller struck out 10 for the complete game victory, while also scoring 4 runs. Christopher Payzant went 3 for 3, while Amare Ellis had a bases clearing double and 4 RBIs total.

On 4/30, Lakes defeated the Mount Tahoma Thunderbirds by a score of 11-0. Lakes’ pitcher I Gonzales pitched 6 shutout innings with 8 strikeouts, while collecting 2 RBIs as well. Aaron Miller had two hits and 2 RBIs for the Lancers.