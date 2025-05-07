 “Sink the Bismarck” Who Really Sank It? Special Film Event, Lakewood History Museum, 22 May – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

“Sink the Bismarck” Who Really Sank It? Special Film Event, Lakewood History Museum, 22 May

· · Leave a Comment ·

During late May 1941 the giant German battleship Bismarck and the heavy cruiser Prinz Eugen waged an epic 8 day running sea battle with the British Navy. When the battle ended the Bismarck was on the bottom of the ocean.

But who sank it?  What happen to the Bismarck crew?  What were the British losses?  Were the Americans involved?  What happen to the Prinz Eugen?  Learn these and other exciting details about this historic sea battle during the Lakewood History Museum’s presentation of the classic British Cinemascope film “Sink the Bismarck”, Thursday, 22 May. 

Doors open 6 pm, film starts 6:30 pm, runs 97 minutes, stars Kenneth More and Dana Wynter.  Special Q and A on this amazing sea battle following conclusion of the film.  Free admission plus free popcorn.   Museum located at 6114 Motor Ave, SW, Lakewood.  Want more Bismarck info, call museum  at 253-682-3480 and leave message for Admiral John Tovey or Captain Otto Lindermann.   Attend and maybe Johnny Horton will sing his 1960’s hit “Sink the Bismarck”.  All Hands on Deck!

Ed Selden Carpet One

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

DuPont Chili Cook-Off 2025

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.