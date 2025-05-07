“Sink the Bismarck” Who Really Sank It? Special Film Event, Lakewood History Museum, 22 May – The Suburban Times

During late May 1941 the giant German battleship Bismarck and the heavy cruiser Prinz Eugen waged an epic 8 day running sea battle with the British Navy. When the battle ended the Bismarck was on the bottom of the ocean.

But who sank it? What happen to the Bismarck crew? What were the British losses? Were the Americans involved? What happen to the Prinz Eugen? Learn these and other exciting details about this historic sea battle during the Lakewood History Museum’s presentation of the classic British Cinemascope film “Sink the Bismarck”, Thursday, 22 May.

Doors open 6 pm, film starts 6:30 pm, runs 97 minutes, stars Kenneth More and Dana Wynter. Special Q and A on this amazing sea battle following conclusion of the film. Free admission plus free popcorn. Museum located at 6114 Motor Ave, SW, Lakewood. Want more Bismarck info, call museum at 253-682-3480 and leave message for Admiral John Tovey or Captain Otto Lindermann. Attend and maybe Johnny Horton will sing his 1960’s hit “Sink the Bismarck”. All Hands on Deck!