Letter: Everyone has a first time – The Suburban Times

A Short Story…

Marsha. Image by Dr Johnny Wow

Marsha didn’t have a clue. She had been busy for years and years and really was just acting according to her brother who tried to explain the steps involved. All she really knew was that big radiation machines would be rolling back and forth over her for god knows how long and working their miracle content on her body. She could barely sit still. She had taken off her clothing and put on the surgical covering that tied behind her back, but still left enough of her for people to see when she walked. She worried about going to the bathroom down the hall, but knew people could see her if she walked past anyone.

While she was sitting and worrying a man walked in the waiting room, nodded his head towards her and entered the changing room. He came back out within just a couple of minutes. She looked at him and thought “Oh, my god he’s as naked as I am.” Sitting and worrying was basically all she could do. The man introduced himself and simply said, “Don’t worry. My first time here I left a trail of piss down the hallway. Nobody cares about the mishaps; what they care about is just saving your life and that’s a pretty important thing to do, isn’t it?”

Marsha, couldn’t hold back a laugh, but just turned her head a bit and giggled. The man just smiled and said, “Piss on the floor if you have to, someone else will clean it up. We’re here not to be embarrassed, but to make sure we live, right?” Marsha, holding back a laugh, smiled big and said “Thank you, I think I’ll live.” An attendant poked his head in the doorway and said, “Come on down the hall. You’re next!”

Marsha, nodded, waved, and took a step down the long hall, no longer caring about the flap of her hospital gown behind her.