In the Book Nook with … Todd Iverson – The Suburban Times

Author Todd Iverson

Author Todd Iverson from Gig Harbor, Washington State, is a longshoreman at the Port of Tacoma. Back in the day, he was editor of his college newspaper and wrote often for local publications, but did not publish his first book until 2024. He is a member of the Greater Gig Harbor Literary Society. When Todd is not writing, he loves coaching youth baseball and basketball, fishing, and raising boys to be good humans.

Which genres do you cover?

Todd Iverson: Contemporary fiction

Which is the latest book you had published, and what is about?

Todd Iverson: Joe Hill for Congress is about a young politician who challenges the sitting Congressman of his own party and the ethical decisions he has to make in order to win.

At which book events can readers find you?

Todd Iverson: I haven’t attended any…yet

Which book event connecting you with readers is your favorite and why?

Todd Iverson: Looking forward to doing some book readings very soon

Do(es) your book(s) have any specific messages to your readers and, if so, which are they?

Todd Iverson: When I wrote Joe Hill for Congress, I was using my extensive political experience to come up with a gripping story of choices a politician might make (Is winning worth the costs). I’m surprised when readers keep messaging how inspiring the book was because that really wasn’t my intention. Though perhaps in our odd political climate, people see “Joe Hill” as the antidote to the virus that has impacted American politics.

Which writer(s) keep(s) inspiring you and why?

Todd Iverson: David James Duncan (The Brothers K and The River Why) has been my favorite author for three decades. I have also been lately devouring the works by Colum McCann. These two seem to have the ability to craft beautiful writing and be captivating storytellers. And that is a rare gift to have both traits. I feel I am a decent storyteller but would love to someday have the ability of these two or someone like Ondaatje’s ability to write perfect sentences.

Do you have any specific writing habits?

Todd Iverson: Being a working single father and coach, I find it hard to find time to write. So, often I have a notebook with me and if something pops in my head, I’ll jot it down. Lots of times it is late at night after I put the kids to bed, that I get a chance to really sit down and be able to work uninterrupted.

What are you currently working on?

Todd Iverson: I am almost finished with a manuscript tentatively titled Love, Baseball, and the Descent into Madness about a father who takes his sons on a baseball road trip as his wife struggles with some personal issues. Not as far along is a story about a middle-aged man trying to leave his mark on the world before a terminal cancer diagnosis ends his family line. And of course, a follow-up to Joe Hill for Congress; but with our current political turmoil, it seems truth is stranger than fiction.

Which book are you currently reading simply for entertainment?

Todd Iverson: A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara

What advice would you give any aspiring author?

Todd Iverson: Keep at it. Joe Hill for Congress started as a screenplay, and then the rough draft needed 50,000 words cut; but I found some brutally awesome editors, swallowed my pride, and now have produced a work people seem to enjoy. Now, I’m rabidly working on books #2, 3, and 4.

You can find Todd Iverson’s book at Invitation Books in Gig Harbor, King’s Books in Tacoma, and on Amazon.