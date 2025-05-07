Employment Security hosts May 15 virtual job fair for federal workers – The Suburban Times

The Employment Security Department will host a virtual job fair on May 15 for current and former federal government workers who live and work in Washington.

The job fair, part of Employment Security’s rapid response efforts, will connect federal workers with state, county and city government job opportunities.

“We recognize the dedication, skills and experience federal workers bring to the job market,” Employment Security Commissioner Cami Feek said. “Partnering with employers from state and local government will help federal workers continue their public service careers.”

Registering for the virtual job fair

Current and former federal workers can register online to attend the May 15 virtual job fair. Job seekers may register anytime, including the day of the job fair. Once registered, they will be able to view descriptions of participating employers, post their resume and schedule meetings with employers.

How employers can participate

Washington state and local government agencies can register online by May 12 to reserve a virtual booth.

Participating employers as of May 1

State government agencies

Office of the Insurance Commissioner, Employment Security Department, Department of Natural Resources, Department of Veterans Affairs, Office of Financial Management, State Auditor, Department of Social & Health Services – Western State Hospital, Department of Social & Health Services – Division of Vocational Rehabilitation, Office of Administrative Hearings, Department of Corrections and Department of Ecology.

County and city government

City of Auburn, City of Bainbridge Island, Clark County, Jefferson County, King County Sheriff’s Office, King County Metro, Kitsap County, Mason County, Pend Oreille County and Thurston County.

Other

Federal Bureau of Prisons, U.S. Customs & Border Protection.