Bates Technical College breaks ground on Fire Service Training Center   – The Suburban Times

Tacoma, Wash – Bates Technical College will host a groundbreaking ceremony for the Fire Service Training Center on Wednesday, May 28, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at the South Campus Auditorium, 2201 South 78th Street, in Tacoma.

This event marks the beginning of a transformative project that will elevate fire service education and training at the college. The state-of-the-art center will provide students with immersive, hands-on learning opportunities using industry-standard equipment—better preparing them for careers in firefighting and emergency response.

Approved during the 2023 legislative session, the $42 million project will convert the former commercial truck driving lot at South Campus into a premier fire training facility. Fire service training has deep roots at the college, dating back to the program’s start at the Downtown Campus in the 1960s. As the program expanded, it moved to South Campus, where it has grown into one of Bates Tech’s most robust and in-demand offerings.

The facility, designed through a progressive design-build partnership among Miller Hull, BNBuilders, and MW Studios, will feature flexible drill yards, a live-fire training structure, simulated apparatus and fire station areas, and traditional classrooms.

Unique among technical colleges in the region, the live-fire structure will provide advanced, real-world training scenarios —including search and rescue mazes, entanglement drills, and firefighter challenges—to prepare students for both residential and commercial emergencies.

“This building is an investment in the future of our students and the safety of our communities,” said Bates Technical College President Dr. Lin Zhou. “We are proud to provide our students with a learning environment that reflects the realities of the field and meets the rigorous standards of today’s fire service. This project represents our commitment to workforce education and to serving as a trusted training partner for our region’s first responders.”

Replacing facilities that date back to the 1980s, the center will also include modern classrooms, program offices, a physical fitness room, a computer lab, and a mock fire station with vehicle bays. A dedicated EMT training classroom, simulation lab, and ambulance simulator will support the rising demand for emergency medical training and continuing education.

In line with the college’s Sustainability Action Plan, the facility is on track to become Bates Tech’s first all-electric building and a model for future development. Supported by a competitive Washington State Department of Commerce Decarbonization Grant, the project aims for LEED Gold certification. These enhancements reflect the college’s broader commitment to environmental responsibility and long-term community impact.

“The entire team of fire service instructors is thrilled to see this project come to life,” said Adam Cabeza, Fire Service program instructor. “This new facility will provide a more realistic and robust training experience for our students and create opportunities to expand access to the program and strengthen partnerships with local fire departments. We can’t wait to get started.”

Set to open in 2026, the center will significantly expand the college’s capacity to train future firefighters and first responders— advancing its mission to provide accessible, high-quality technical education and meet growing regional and statewide workforce demands.

Students, employees, alumni, and community members are invited to attend the groundbreaking event and help celebrate this exciting chapter in the college’s history.

To learn more about our Fire Service program, click here. For more information about Bates Technical College, visit BatesTech.edu.