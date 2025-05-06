SEPA Determination of Nonsignificance – Draft Development Regulations Update – The Suburban Times

The City of Fircrest has issued a Determination of Nonsignificance for proposed amendments to Title 22 of the Fircrest Municipal Code. The City has determined that the proposal does not have a probable significant adverse impact on the environment. An environmental impact statement (EIS) is not required for the proposal under RCW 43.21C.030(2)(c). This decision was made after review of a completed SEPA environmental checklist and other information on file with the lead agency. This information is available on the City website at www.cityoffircrest.net/middle-housing. The deadline for submitting written comments on, or an appeal of, the SEPA determination is Friday, May 16, 2025 at 5:00 PM.
Contact Planning & Building Department:
Address: 115 Ramsdell Street, Fircrest, WA 98466
Phone: 253-564-8901
Fax: 253-883-3835
Email: Permits@cityoffircrest.net
