 SEPA Determination of Nonsignificance – Draft Development Regulations Update – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

SEPA Determination of Nonsignificance – Draft Development Regulations Update

· · Leave a Comment ·

The City of Fircrest has issued a Determination of Nonsignificance for proposed amendments to Title 22 of the Fircrest Municipal Code.  The City has determined that the proposal does not have a probable significant adverse impact on the environment.  An environmental impact statement (EIS) is not required for the proposal under RCW 43.21C.030(2)(c).  This decision was made after review of a completed SEPA environmental checklist and other information on file with the lead agency. This information is available on the City website at www.cityoffircrest.net/middle-housing.  The deadline for submitting written comments on, or an appeal of, the SEPA determination is Friday, May 16, 2025 at 5:00 PM.

Contact Planning & Building Department:
Address: 115 Ramsdell Street, Fircrest, WA 98466
Phone: 253-564-8901
Fax: 253-883-3835
Email: Permits@cityoffircrest.net

The post SEPA Determination of Nonsignificance – Draft Development Regulations Update appeared first on City of Fircrest.

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Tacoma Community College. It's doable.

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.