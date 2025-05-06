Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program provides $80 vouchers for eligible seniors – The Suburban Times

Fewer than one-third of seniors in our country eat the recommended number of fruits and vegetables, which are vital to preventing and treating health issues. The Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP) is now accepting applications for eligible seniors to receive a one-time $80 electronic benefits card to purchase fresh, locally grown produce, herbs, and honey at participating farmers markets and farm stores.

To be eligible, Pierce County residents must:

Be 60 years or older (55+ if American Indian or Alaska Native)

Earning a monthly income of no more than $2,413 for one person or $3,261 for two people

Applications are available in multiple languages online or in-person at the front desk of both Pierce County Human Services locations in Tacoma, at 3602 Pacific Ave. Suite #200, and 4301 South Pine St., Suite 446. Applicants can also apply over the phone by calling the Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC) at 253-798-4600 or 1-800-562-0332.

“We’re proud to offer this benefit to support both senior nutrition and local agriculture,” said Aaron Van Valkenburg, Aging and Disability Resources manager. “This is one of our most popular programs, so we encourage only those committed to using the benefit by Oct. 31 to apply.”

Participants can also use the free SFMNP mobile app to make purchases, check balances, and locate participating vendors. When shopping, look for the “Senior Farmers Market Benefits Welcome Here!” signs at vendor booths, or consult the updated list of markets and stores available online at www.piercecountywa.gov/farmersmarket.

For questions, contact the team at seniorfarmersmarket@piercecountywa.gov.