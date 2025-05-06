Letter: A Patriot’s Responsibility: Rethinking Fireworks in Fragile Ecosystems – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Greg Alderete.

Every year, communities across the country mark national holidays with fireworks, often seeing them as harmless expressions of patriotism. But in fragile environments—especially near wetlands and coastal areas like the Puget Sound—these displays come at a steep and often overlooked cost.

Fireworks are not benign. They scatter heavy metals like barium, strontium, and copper—used to create vivid colors—into the air and soil. They release perchlorates and neurotoxic compounds that contaminate waterways and disrupt delicate ecosystems. Wildlife is terrified by the explosions. Birds abandon nests. Marine life suffers from chemical runoff. Pets cower, veterans with PTSD are triggered, and communities are left to clean up the toxic aftermath.

In short, fireworks pollute. They endanger public health and natural ecosystems. Yet we fund them, cheer for them, and call it patriotic.

Real patriotism means protecting the land we love, not poisoning it. It means celebrating with respect—for our neighbors, for wildlife, and for the environment. We should not donate to fireworks displays in vulnerable areas. Instead, we should advocate for cleaner, quieter alternatives: drone light shows, laser displays, and community events that uplift rather than harm.

It’s time to evolve our traditions. The health of our communities—and our environment—demands it.