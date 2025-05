Are you a volunteer with the city of Lakewood? Or did you volunteer with the city in the last year? We want to say thank you!

Please join us for our annual Volunteer Recognition event on Wednesday, May 28 from 4:30-6 p.m. at The Pavilion at Fort Steilacoom Park, 9107 Angle Lane SW.

All attendees must RSVP. Deadline to RSVP is May 16. Please RSVP online.