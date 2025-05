The public is invited to an open house reception to celebrate Lakewood City Manager John J. Caulfield. Earlier this year Caulfield announced his retirement after 12 years serving the city. Caulfield’s last day is June 5, 2025.

The celebration is Tuesday, May 27, 2025 from 5:30-7 p.m. in Council Chambers at Lakewood City Hall, 6000 Main Street SW. Please RSVP.