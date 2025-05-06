 Flag Lowering – May 8, 2025 (Former Supreme Court Justice Susan Owens) – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Flag Lowering – May 8, 2025 (Former Supreme Court Justice Susan Owens)

· · Leave a Comment ·

I am deeply saddened by the death of former Supreme Court Justice Susan Owens, and hereby direct that Washington state and United States flags at all state agency facilities be lowered to half-staff in her memory on Thursday, May 8, 2025. Former Supreme Court Justice Susan Owens passed away on Friday, March 28, 2025.

Flags should remain at half-staff until close of business or sunset on Thursday, May 8, 2025.

Other government entities, individuals, and businesses are encouraged to join this recognition.

A memorial service will take place on Thursday, May 8th at the Temple of Justice at 11:00 am.

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

DuPont Chili Cook-Off 2025

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.