Connect with the U.P. Council – The Suburban Times

Connect with the U.P. Council

Spend a few minutes getting to know more about the public servants behind the nameplates on the City Council dais in the new “Meet Your Council” video series.

Hear them describe in their own words why and how they got involved in local government, what they enjoy most about living in U.P. and what inspires them the most. You might also learn a few fun facts about them that might surprise you!

Watch the videos and be sure to follow “This or That” on the City’s Instagram to make even more connections with your Council members. It’s just another way your leaders are committed to building relationships, encouraging conversations, and making sure you know the people representing you.

