Applications Now Open: WPFR Youth Academy – The Suburban Times

Applications are now OPEN for West Pierce Fire & Rescue’s upcoming Youth Academy!

Has your teen ever wondered what it’s like to be a firefighter? This is an amazing, FREE, two-day academy where students ages 14–18 can learn alongside firefighters and experience what it’s like to work in the fire service.

From climbing up ladders to cutting open cars, working as a team, and handling the strength of a fire hose, the skills they’ll tap into over the weekend will make for an unforgettable experience.

Youth Academy will be held on June 21 and June 22 from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

This opportunity also includes a required orientation night on June 19 and a graduation ceremony on June 24.

Eligibility requirements include:

Age 14-18 by the first day of the academy

Live or attend school in Lakewood, University Place or Steilacoom

Must be able to attend orientation on June 19

Must be able to attend both days of the academy

Parent or guardian’s consent (included in the online application)

Applications will only be accepted from 8:00 a.m. PST on Monday, May 5 through 11:59 p.m. PST on Friday, May 16, 2025.

Applicants will be notified via email during the last week of May whether they are accepted.

Click here to learn more and send in your application!

