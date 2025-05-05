Radiation Therapy Just Waiting – The Suburban Times

A Short Story…

Gerald had heard his daughter time after time reminding him that he was getting older. Of course being a man he ignored the possibilities of any bodily function going bad. “I’m not perfect, that’s true, but I’m in good shape.” His daughter Betty simply rolled her eyes and shook her head. Gerald decided to just give in to simply appease Betty. “Okay, let’s get it done. “Consider it my birthday present to you to prove I’m as healthy as I was thirty years ago.”

When the results were all in, Gerald joined his doctor to glory in the details. When he left the office he felt like he had grown thirty years older.

The first thing that Gerald took in was him laying on the table and his body being cut open with the cancer cells being cut out of his body leaving him poorer and weaker . . . and older . . . much older.

Gerald went home and looked up local Radiation therapy that was nearby. He noted that it was a cancer treatment that uses high-energy rays, like X-rays, to destroy or damage cancer cells. It can be used on its own or with other treatments like surgery or chemotherapy to treat, shrink tumors, or prevent recurrence. The goal is to destroy cancer cells while minimizing damage to healthy cells. The first thing that ran through Gerald’s mind was the comment that mostly what you had to do was drink lots of water and lay down on a table with machines simply moving over your body for a number of treatments within a few weeks.

The biggest joy he took in of the treatment was that there were a number of people just like him to share the problems and solutions, all at the same time . . . and best of course was the lack of knives cutting into your insides.