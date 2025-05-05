Letter: A Wish for What Can Be – The Suburban Times

With a puff, the dandelion’s seeds – greyish white, fluffy pappus parachutes – each took flight, wafted higher and higher to be scattered far and wide by the gentle breeze.

Standing by we watched, like the two yellow members of the daisy family nearby, as the round ball of silver-tufted hair was plucked by her little hands, her eyes then closed, and a wish made.

For what did she wish? To be pretty, or rich? To one day fall in love, “have rainbows day after day” as asked in the lyrics of Doris Day’s recording of Que Sera Sera? And if blessed one day with children of her own, how will she answer their questions about the future, when they pluck a dandelion and make a wish?

We wondered too, as we wandered on that day, what, with the slow but certain passage of time, her future would hold.

In our somewhat directed but mostly leisurely, casual, aimless, and delightful journey down first one country road and then another, a lichens-and-fern-covered, likely critter-inhabited, ancient and abandoned engineless car of some sort sat engulfed in the forest jungle, the slow but certain passage of time providing a beauty of its own.

Perpetual fog, rain, and occasional snow in that remote valley shrouded the car in moss-covered mystery.

And then there was the porcelain heart on a shard of pottery uncovered in the yard where restoration work had begun on the beautiful century-old estate, the house complete with a wraparound porch and ornate winding staircase.

The pottery was broken but the heart was intact.

And that’s our wish, our prayer – as we, with hair having turned grey much like the seeds of a dandelion – that the beauty of her life would be the result of a heart cared for, loved, protected, intact, with the certain passage of time.